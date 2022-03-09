Real Madrid and PSG will face off against each other in the second leg of their tie in UCL 2021-22 Round of 16. The Real Madrid vs PSG clash will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on March 09, 2022 (late Wednesday night) as the teams aim to advance to the next phase. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs PSG, Champions League Round of 16 live streaming details can scroll down below. Kylian Mbappe Included in PSG Squad For Real Madrid Tie in Champions League.

After the first leg, Paris Saint Germain enter the game with a slight advantage. The Parisians have a 1-0 lead courtesy of a late strike from Kylian Mbappe. However, the Frenchman is a doubt for this clash after having picked up an injury in training. PSG lost their weekend encounter against Nice and will be hoping to bounce back. Meanwhile, Real Madrid secured a comeback win over Real Sociedad and will be hoping to do the same again.

When is Real Madrid vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Real Madrid vs PSG clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on March 10, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Real Madrid vs PSG on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Real Madrid vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

