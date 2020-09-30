Real Madrid vs Valladolid Free Live Streaming Online La Liga 2020: Defending champions Real Madrid host Real Valladolid in a mid-week La Liga contest, looking to get their second win on the bounce. Zinedine Zidane’s men have not showcased the level of football they are expected to play at, partly owing to lack of proper pre-season training. With games coming thick and fast in the league, Real Madrid will need to attain their sharpness quickly in order to remain in touch with their traditional rivals like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Opponents Valladolid are without a win so far, managing 2 points in 3 games. They will need massive improvements in order to secure a positive result tonight. RM vs VLD Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Football Match.

Toni Kroos, Mariano Diaz and Eder Militao have been ruled out of the clash with injuries but there is some positive news as well with star winger Eden Hazard returning to the side. Marco Asensio has also taken part in first team training and it will be interesting to see the number of minutes he gets on the pitch. The front three of Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr remain unchanged for the Los Blancos.

Valladolid have a few injury concerns of their own with Kiko Olivas, Javi Moyano, Joaquin Fernandez and Ruben Alcaraz on the sidelines. Roberto in goal has a busy day at work with Real Madrid boasting of a quality forward line. Sergio Guardiola in the lone striker role will have a lot of off the ball running with the Real Madrid set to dominate possession. Real Madrid and Real Valladolid Announce Squads for La Liga 2020-21 Match, Check Out Predicted Playing XI for the Game at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

When is Real Madrid vs Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Valladolid match will take place on October 01 (Wednesday mid-night) at 01:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Spanish La Liga 2020-21 match is going to be held at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

There is no official broadcaster for Spanish La Liga 2020-21 (Sony Pictures Sports Network did telecast few seasons) in India. This means Real Madrid vs Valladolid will not be available live on telecast in the Indian Subcontinent.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

As there is no official broadcaster of Spanish La Liga, matches will not be live-streamed on apps such as Hotstar or SonyLiv but one can still catch Real Madrid vs Valladolid match online via live streaming on La Liga's official Facebook page. Real Madrid have won their last seven home games which showcases the confidence with which they play in the Spanish capital. They will have little trouble securing all three points against Real Valladolid.

