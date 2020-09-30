Defending champions Real Madrid will host Real Valladolid in their next fixture of La Liga 2020-21. The encounter will take place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on October 1. Los Blancos must be high on confidence after defeating Real Betis in the last game and will like to continue their winning momentum. On the other hand, Real Valladolid are still winless after their first three games of the season and will have to put up an extraordinary effort to defeat the Spanish Champions. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goalkeepers, defenders, mid-fielders and forward strikers for RM vs VLD match. Luis Suarez Completes Transfer to Atletico Madrid, Uruguayan Striker Signs Two-Year Contract.

Real Madrid's previous game against Real Betis proved to be a thriller. After getting lead courtesy a brace from Federico Valverde, Madrid went 1-2 down by the end of the first half. However, Zinedine Zidane's side showed great character to turn the tides around. Emerson levelled the scores just after the first half while Captain Sergio Ramos netted the match-defining goal in the 82nd minute, winning the game 3-2. On the other side, Valladolid's last match resulted in a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo, and they'll take the field as underdogs. As the game takes a countdown, let's look at the best Dream11 team.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Real Valladolid custodian Roberto Jimenez Gago (VLD) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sergio Ramos (RM), Raphael Varane (RM) and Dani Carvajal (RM) can be selected the three defenders for this side.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Federico Valverde (RM), Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM) and Michel (VLD), Oscar Plano (VLD) will be the four midfielders.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM), Sergi Guardiola (VLD) and Vinicius Junior (RM) should be selected as the three-man forward line.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Roberto Jimenez Gago (VLD), Sergio Ramos (RM), Raphael Varane (RM), Dani Carvajal (RM), Federico Valverde (RM), Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM), Michel (VLD), Oscar Plano (VLD), Karim Benzema (RM), Sergi Guardiola (VLD)

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (RM) should be made the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while his teammate Sergio Ramos (RM) can be chosen as vice-captain.

