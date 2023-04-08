After an inspiring comeback victory against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg and making a place in the final, Real Madrid return to LaLiga to host Villareal at home. The Los Blancos found some rhythm back after manager Carlo Ancelotti opted to use the 4-2-3-1 formation in the recent games scoring 10 goals in the last two games. In their last game in the LaLiga, they absolutely demolished Real Valladolid anad after a big patch of inconsistency, they finally seem to gather some momentum under their belt. The squad still has weaknesses with Camavinga playing the role of makeshift left-back and Carvajal struggling both offensively and defensively, but the team has shown character in these situations and this time too they will like to make sure they can turn the situation around. Currently their 12 points away from top placed Barcelona.

Villareal are entering the competition on the back of a strong form too. They have won four out of their last five games including a 2-0 win against Real Sociedad in their last game. They have a realistic chance of entering the top four and backed with a win against Real Madrid in the last leg, the Yellow Submarine will fancy their chances.

For Real Madrid, Ferland Mendy is yet to be available. The rest of the squad is available for Carlo Ancelotti but he might look for resting some players coming out of an intense clash. Meanwhile Villareal boss Quique Setien will be without Etienne Capoue, Gerard Moreno and Francis Coquelin who are out injured. Nicolas Jackson is also unavailable for this match because of suspension and Raul Albiol is doubtful.

When is Real Madrid vs Villareal, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Real Valladolid will be hosting Villareal in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, April 9. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Villareal, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Hence, Sports 18 Network will do the live broadcasting of the LaLiga 2022-23 game between Real Madrid vs Villareal. Fans can watch the game live on Sports 18 1 SD channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Villareal, La Liga?

Since, the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network, if fans want to watch the live streaming of the LaLiga 2022-23 game between Real Madrid vs Villareal you can tune into the JioTV and Voot app.

