Riyad Mahrez Becomes Latest Premier League Star to Be Targeted by Thieves, Has Valuables Worth £500,000 Stolen From His House

Riyad Mahrez (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez becomes the latest Premier League footballer to be a victim of burglary during the lockdown in England as the intruders targeted his luxury apartment in city centre. It is being reported that valuables worth £500,000 were stolen from his house during the raid. Earlier in the month, Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint after thieves broke into his house at north London. The 24-year-old was also hit in the face during the incident but was not seriously injured. Dele Alli, Tottenham Star, Survives 'Horrible' Knifepoint Burglary.

As per a report by The Sun, the Manchester City winger had three watches taken from him during the incident. One of with was a Richard Mille timepiece which costs around £230,000. Along with that, the Algerian lost a £40,000 Rolex Daytona and a £35,000 Rolex Day Date. Manchester City Owners Acquire Belgium Club Lommel SK in Search of Next Football Superstar.

It is also understood that the intruders took more than £50,000 in cash, Cartier bracelets and rare football shirts worth up to £150,000. The publication also quoted a letter which was sent to the residents of the building describing how the intruders used a key fob to access Riyad Mahrez’s and other three apartments.

On the raid, a spokesperson of Greater Manchester Police was quoted saying ‘At around 5pm on Friday April 24, police were called to reports that four separate apartments had been burgled at a city centre block.’ It is reported that Manchester City have declined to comment on the situation.

This is not the only incident where professional footballers in England were a target of burglary. As along with Mahrez and Dele Alli, Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen had his home broken into in March when he was playing in Germany. While Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho lost nearly £500,000 of items in a burglary at the start of the year.