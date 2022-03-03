Amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Roman Abramovich has decided to sell Chelsea. The Russian billionaire took over the club in 2003 and since has turned them into a footballing giant. Abramovich announced on Saturday that the club will be run by its trustees but has now decided to step away from his role as owner and will sell the club. Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Roman Abramovich Confirms That He Is Ready To Sell Chelsea.

Roman Abramovic bought the club for £140million in 2003 but has been in danger of facing sanctions due to his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine. It is understood that the Russian billionaire wants to sell the club for around £3.5 billion and several parties are expected to put in their offer by the end of the week.

The Chelsea owner has insisted that any net proceeds will go to charities for war victims in Ukraine and he is not looking for the outstanding £1.5bn debt from the club to be repaid. Meanwhile, here are the contenders who could buy the London club.

Hansjorg Wyss

The Swiss businessman was one of the first people to confirm that Roman Abramovich is looking to sell Chelsea. Wyss admitted that he has been offered an opportunity to invest in the club along with three other parties.

‘I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.’ Wyss said during a recent interview. His net worth was estimated at £3.8 billion

Jim Ratcliffe

The UK’s richest man has been linked with buying Chelsea in the past and it remains to be seen whether he dips his toes in the pool. Jim Ratcliffe currently owns French club Nice.

Jim Ratcliffe has an estimated net worth of £20billion courtesy of his multi-national chemicals company Ineos.

Todd Boehly

The US business tycoon has previously been linked with Chelsea and could well be back in a pole position. Boehly is the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries and boasts a net worth of £4.72billion.

He is also a part-owner of the baseball team LA Dodgers. The American billionaire reportedly had two bids turned down in 2019.

