Ronaldinho’s Strike Against Chelsea During Champions League 2004-05 Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’, Barcelona Revisits the Video

Ronaldinho (Photo Credit: Facebook/ ronaldinhofans)

Ronaldinho has been one of the most iconic players of his times and has been an engineer for Barcelona. As of now, with no matches on the radar, the clubs have no option than to relive their old goals. Now a while ago, they revisited the goal by Ronaldinho who netted one during their match against Chelsea during Champions League 2004-05. The strike by Ronaldinho is still remembered as one of the most iconic ones which brought the Stamford to a halt as the visitors won the game by 4-2. Ronaldinho in Jail Poses for Pictures and Smiles As He Gets Used to Life in Paraguayan Prison after Arrest over Possessing Fake Passport.

Johnny Terry scored a late header and Ronaldinho with the extreme presence of mind netted the same. He scored a couple of goals in the match and the Brazilian went on to play a vital role in the Catalan Giants winning the match. Talking about the second goal which was a spectacular strike where he feinted to shoot before striking the ball with no back-lift past Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Čech from 20 yards out.Needless to say that the goals are so iconic that team Barcelona had to share the same on their social media pages. Check out the video below:

Ronaldinho played for the Catalan Giants from 2003- 2008 after which he left to Milan and played there for yet another three years. The attacking midfielder last played for Fluminensein 2015. Ronaldinho has been touted as the best player by the footballing greats including Pele. Ronaldinho also received his second FIFA World Player of the Year award, as well as the Ballon d'Or.