Lokomotiv Moscow manager Markus Gisdol has quit his role at the club as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gisdol was appointed to the role just last October but now has resigned from his position with immediate effect amidst Russian violence and aggression in Ukraine. Speaking to Bild, he said, "I cannot pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression." FIFA, UEFA Impose Suspension on Russian Clubs and National Teams in Aftermath of Ukraine Invasion (See Full Statement)

He further reiterated his decision to resign, saying, "For me, football coaching is the best job in the world. But I cannot pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe. That is not in line with my values, which is why I have resigned from my position as coach of Lokomotiv Moscow with immediate effect. I can't stand on the training ground in Moscow, train the players, demand professionalism and a few kilometers away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire people." Gisdol signed off while clarifying this decision, saying, "That is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of it.” Russia-Ukraine Crisis: IOC Bars Participation of Russian and Belarusian Athletes, Officials From International Events

This is not the only development in Russian football after the country's attack on Ukraine. A day ago, FIFA and UEFA jointly banned all Russian clubs and their national teams from all competitions. Russian sponsors, namely Gazprom and Aeroflot amongst others, had clubs sever ties with them as a reaction to this invasion. There has been a global outrage against this invasion, with many Russian athletes voicing their opinions against this war.

