It's raining records for Ajax striker Sebastien Haller. His side Ajax met Besiktas J.K in the Champions League 2021-22 at the Vodafone Arena, and the striker scored a brace in the match that not only led the team to book a berth in the Round of 16 but also he scripted many records. First of all, he caught up with Robert Lewandowski who had also scored nine goals in the tournament so far. But technically, Haller has surpassed Lewa for the fact that the Ajax striker has also made a couple of assists in the game. He also surpassed Erling Haaland. Thiago Alcantara & Mohamed Salah Score Goals to Help Liverpool Qualify for UCL 2021-22 Round of 16, Reds Register 2-0 Win Against Porto (Watch Goal Highlights).

Talking about the match, Rachid Ghezzal scored from a penalty on the 22nd and put Besiktas in a 1-0 lead. Post halftime Haller scored a goal at the 54th minute of the match and 15 minutes later he put the team on 2-1. Ajax was a bit better when it came to the possession of the ball. The team was in control of the ball as they held the possession by 56 per cent. The rest 44 was held by the home team. Now, check out the records by Haller.

Sebastien Haller is the first player in Champions League history to score 9 plus goals in the first five games of his UCL career. He's broken Erling Haaland's record.

Sebastien Haller is only the fourth player in UEFA Champions League history to score in his first five appearances in the competition Alessandro Del Piero (1995), Diego Costa (2014) and Erling Haaland (2019) also held the records.

Sebastien Haller is the first Ajax player to score in each of the first five games of a single Champions League campaign.

So far the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Juventus, Chelsea have qualified for the round of 16. Whereas, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan are yet to make it to the next round.

