Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid following the decision to not extend his contract. The world cup winning defender has a number of suitors but it is understood that the Spaniard has identified French giants Paris Saint Germain as his top priority. The 35-year-old wasn’t selected by Luis Enrique for Euro 2020 but is likely to be back in action during the new footballing season in new colours after 16 years at the Spanish club. Sergio Ramos Transfer News Update: PSG Offer Three-Year Deal to Real Madrid Captain.

According to a recent report from Foot Mercato, Sergio Ramos has made PSG his priority as he has been linked with the Parisian club ever since it was revealed that he won’t be extending his stay at Real Madrid beyond the previous season.

It is understood that Sergio Ramos is already in contact with officials from Paris as both parties work on a deal to bring the defender to the club. PSG have already have prepared an offer for the world cup winner and could soon present it to the defender but hope that the 35-year-old could accept a lower salary.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is also a big fan of the player and wants him at the club to add to the already existing world-class center-backs such as Marquinhos and Prensel Kimpembe. However, the Parisian outfit isn’t the only one linked with the former Real Madrid skipper as he has several suitors from England as well as from Portugal.

Both the giants from Manchester are linked with a move for Sergio Ramos along with Portuguese outfit FC Porto, where former Real Madrid stars Iker Casillas and Pepe have played in recent years. But the tax advantages in France are tipped as one of the reasons that the 35-year-old prefers a move to PSG.

