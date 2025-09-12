La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Sevilla secured a much-needed victory against Girona in their last game, which offset their successive defeats in the opening two matches of the 2025/26 Spanish La Liga. Next up for them is a game against Elche at home, wherein they need to win to get their season back on track. The home side are 12th in the points table and a win can help them break into the top half. Opponents Elche, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game and two draws and a win have helped them push to the seventh spot. They will have their tails up heading into this key battle. Sevilla versus Elche will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca, La Liga 2025–26: Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior Score As Los Blancos Win Third Straight League Match To Take Lead in Standings (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Sevilla have roped in plenty of new players towards the end of the transfer window and the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Batista Mendy, Fabio Cardoso, and Cesar Azpilicueta could all make their debut for the club this evening. Joan Jordan has been ruled out of the tie, while the likes of Akor Adams, Tanguy Nianzou, and Chidera Ejuke will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the game.

Elche will be without the services of Yago Santiago, who is injured. Rafa Mir and Álvaro Rodríguez will form the two-man frontline for the visitors. Marc Aguado will feature in central midfield and he will be flanked by fellow midfielders Aleix Febas and Rodri Mendoza. Álvaro Núñez and Germán Valera will be deployed as the full-backs. La Liga 2025–26: Spain Winger Nico Williams’ Groin Injury Major Concern for Athletic Bilbao.

Sevilla vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Sevilla vs Elche Date Saturday, September 13 Time 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Sevilla vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Sevilla will take on Elche in the La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, September 13. The Sevilla vs Elche match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Sevilla vs Elche live on television in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Sevilla vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Sevilla vs Elche La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Sevilla vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Sevilla vs Elche live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Expect a quality game of football with both sides equally poised.

