Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: Chelsea face Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane with Manchester United breathing down their neck in the race for top 4. The Blues are currently third in the points table with 60 points from 34 games, two clear of fifth-placed Manchester United. Any slip-ups against the Blades give the chasing pack a chance to leapfrog them and hence the Blues will be under a bit of pressure. Sheffield United were flying high prior to the COVID 19 break but their form has dipped a bit since the restart. They can still be a decent team at home with masterful counter-attacking abilities. Sheffield United vs Chelsea Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

Sheffield United have a back three of Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack O’Connell and the trio hold the key for the hosts. Their ability to play from the back could come in handy against Chelsea who are not known for their pressing game. David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp are the two-man strike force for the hosts with Oliver Norwood as the sweeper in a five-man midfield. Lys Mousset is an excellent option coming from the bench and could come in handy if the home side are looking for a late goal.

N’Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour are out for the rest of the campaign which provides Jorginho an opportunity to return to the starting eleven. Ross Barkley and Mason Mount are the creative force in the middle and will join the attack led by Olivier Giroud. Willian’s time at Chelsea may be coming to an end but his contribution has been immense in the past few weeks. Christian Pulisic is another star performer for the Blues and looks like he will be a key man for them for the next few years.

When is Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Sheffield United vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Bramall Lane. The match will take place on July 11, 2020 (Saturday) and is scheduled to start at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Sheffield United vs Chelsea match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcasters of Premier League 2019-20 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to live telecast the game.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Sheffield United vs Chelsea match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also catch the live action of Premier League match on JIO TV. Sheffield United will frustrate Chelsea with their defensive setup and it will not be a surprise if the game ends in a draw.

