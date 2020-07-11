Sheffield United (SHF) will take on Chelsea (CHE) in the latest round of Premier League 2019-20 fixtures. SHF vs CHE match will be played at Bramall Lane on July 11, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams are chasing European qualification for next season and this game could prove to be the deciding factor. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Chelsea in EPL 2019-20 can scroll down below. In My Three-Year Contract Tottenham Hotspur Can Win Trophies, Says Jose Mourinho.

The two teams met earlier in the season and it was a goal-fest. Chelsea took a two-goal lead at half time but Sheffield mounted a late comeback which saw Frank Lampard’s men throw away two points. All signs point to a similar fixture this time around as well as both sides are on a decent runoff form and have managed to score loads of goals as well. English Premier League to Retain Five Substitute Rule Change for 2020–21 Season.

Chris Wilder’s men are on a four-game unbeaten run, which includes a 3-1 win over fellow Europe-hopeful Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea, on the other hand, have failed to win just once since the restart and have scored two or more goals in six of their last seven games. Sheffield are seventh in the league and a win could give them an outside chance of Champions League qualification.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Dean Henderson (SHF) must be your keeper for this clash.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Baldock (SHF), Jack O’Connell (SHF), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE) and Andreas Christensen (CHE) should be the players in your defence.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ollie Norwood (SHF), Sander Berge (SHF), Willian (CHE), Christian Pulisic (CHE) and Ross Barkley (CHE) can be the midfielders in your team.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Olivier Giroud (CHE) must be the forward in your team.

Christian Pulisic (CHE) can be picked as your captain while Sander Berge (SHF) can be named as the vice-captain.

