Sheffield United will play host to Manchester United in their upcoming fixture in Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Bramall Lane on Thursday (December 17). Sheffield United had a disappointing so far as they are placed at the last position in the team standings, still searching for their first win in the season. They are also coming off a 0-3 loss against Southampton on Sunday. Man United, on the other hand, are standing at ninth position in the points table and are coming off a goalless draw against Manchester City. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, mid-fielders and strikers for SHF vs MUN match. Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Asks Team to Show Title Winning Credentials.

Speaking of the previous clashes between the two sides, Manchester United comfortably dominate the head-to-head record with four wins from five games, the remaining encounter resulted in a draw. The two clubs last met in June this year where Manchester United thrashed Sheffield United 3-0. Anthony Martial shone in that triumph with a brilliant hat-trick. Going by the form, Manchester United are all but likely to replicate their heroics and Sheffield United indeed need to take the field with a solid game plan. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (SHF) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Victor Lindelof (MUN), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN) and Luke Shaw (MUN) will be the four defenders.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Sander Berge (SHF), Paul Pogba (MUN) and John Lundstram (SHF) can be selected the four midfielders.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Oliver McBurnie (SHF) will be the forwards up front.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Aaron Ramsdale (SHF), Victor Lindelof (MUN), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Sander Berge (SHF), Paul Pogba (MUN), John Lundstram (SHF), Marcus Rashford (MUN), Oliver McBurnie (SHF)

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) should be the captain of your Dream11 team while Marcus Rashford (MUN) can be chosen as vice-captain.

