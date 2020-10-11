One of the greatest players of his generation and arguably the greatest Englishman to ever take the footballing field, Sir Bobby Charlton celebrates his 83rd birthday today (October 11, 2020). Bobby Charlton played most of his professional footballing at Manchester United and id one of the biggest icons of the club, Charlton also played a crucial role in England’s 1966 World Cup success, also winning the Ballon d’Or that year. Marcus Rashford Becomes the Youngest Recipient of Honorary Doctorate Degree From Manchester University.

Born in Ashington, Northumberland, Bobby Charlton came through the youth academy of Manchester United and made his debut for the senior team in 1956 and for a long time was the club’s record goal-scorer. Charlton has won several collective and individual honours during his time as a professional footballer. So as the English football great turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Lesser-Known Facts About Sir Bobby Charlton

Sir Bobby Charlton was born on October 11, 1937, in Ashington, Northumberland

He played the majority of his career for Manchester United and was their record goal-scorer and appearance maker

Bobby Charlton won three first division titles and one European Cup with Manchester United

He captained Manchester United when the Red Devils became the first English club to win European Cup in 1968

Bobby Charlton represented England 106 times and won the 1966 FIFA World Cup with them

In 1966, Bobby Charlton was given the Ballon d’Or award

Bobby Charlton was awarded OBE in 1969 and MBE in 1974

After nine successful years in Manchester, Sir Bobby Charlton left in the club in 1974, joining Preston North End FC, where he also took the role of player-manager. The footballing icon has also represented the clubs such as Waterford, Newcastle KB United in England and Perth Azzurri and Blacktown City in Australia.

