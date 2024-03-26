Portugal have been one of the most in form sides in Europe in the build up to the European Championships in Europe in the summer. The Roberto Martinez managed team face Slovenia in an international friendly this evening, where they will be looking to maintain their solid reign under the Spaniard. The former Belgium boss has won all his games in his short stint as the Portugal boss, giving a different dynamic to their attacking play. They brushed aside Sweden with ease in their last game, despite missing some big names. Slovenia will be featuring in the Euros as well and it is imperative they perform against a quality team like Portugal to build confidence. Slovenia versus Portugal starts at 1:15 AM IST. ‘Eslovénia’, Cristiano Ronaldo and His Portugal Teammates Travel to Slovenia Ahead of International Friendly (Watch Video).

Jan Oblak is one of the top goalkeepers in Europe and his presence in goal for Slovenia will give them a huge lift. Jure Balkovec, Jaka Bijol, Vanja Drkusic and Petar Stojanovic will make the back four for Slovenia and they will need to be on top of their game, for their team to have a chance in the game. Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko form the two-man frontline for the home side.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns for Portugal after missing the last game owing to a holiday. He will lead the attack and should have Otavio and Joao Felix on the wings. Ruben Neves plays as the defensive midfielder with Vitinha and Danilo venturing forward to support the attack. Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Palhinha, Nelson Semedo, Toti Gomes, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and Goncalo Ramos are all set to be rested for this tie.

Portugal will take on the challenge of Slovenia in an international football-friendly match on Wednesday, March 27. The match will be played at the

Stadion Stozice, Ljubljana, Slovenia and it will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Wales Has a Secret Weapon Going Into Playoff Final Against Robert Lewandowski and Poland.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Slovenia vs Portugal, International Friendly Match 2024?

There would be a live telecast viewing option of this match available on Sony Sports TV Channels. Fans in India hence can get Slovenia vs Portugal live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. For Slovenia vs Portugal live stream viewing option details, read below.

Is Slovenia vs Portugal International Friendly Match 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live stream viewing option of the Slovenia vs Portugal International Friendly 2024 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans must have a SonyLIV Subscription to view the Slovenia vs Portugal match on their mobile and TV screens. Portugal are experimenting with a new look team but it should be good enough to secure a win.

