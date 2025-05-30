Milan, May 30: AC Milan fired Sergio Conceicao as expected on Thursday following a disappointing season that saw the Rossoneri fail to qualify for Europe. The seven-time European champion has reportedly reached an agreement with Massimiliano Allegri to return as coach. Milan finished eighth in Serie A, 19 points behind Italian champion Napoli. Napoli Win Serie A 2024-25 Title; Scott McTominay, Romelu Lukaku Find Net For Gli Azzurri To Secure Fourth Scudetto.

“The club would like to thank Sergio and his staff for their commitment, professionalism and dedication shown during their time leading the first team over the past few months,” Milan said in a statement.

AC Milan Thanks Sergi Conceicao for his Services

We would like to thank Sérgio Conceição and his staff for their commitment, professionalism and dedication shown during their time leading the First Team over the past few months. pic.twitter.com/Qd8WDNIGCW — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 29, 2025

Conceicao replaced the fired Paulo Fonseca in December with an 18-month contract and promptly guided Milan to the Italian Super Cup title in Saudi Arabia during his first matches in charge. Serie A 2024-25 Results: Juventus Secures UEFA Champions League Berth With Wild Win at Relegated Venezia.

But Milan was eliminated by Feyenoord in the Champions League playoffs in February then got beat by Bologna in the Italian Cup final this month.

Meanwhile, city rival Inter Milan will play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final Saturday. Allegri coached Milan to the Serie A title in 2011.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)