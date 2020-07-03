Madrid [Spain], July 3: Extending their lead at the top of the La Liga table, Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Getafe here on Friday.

The La Liga leaders are now four points clear of their nearest challengers, Barcelona. Moreover, this was Real Madrid's sixth consecutive win since the resumption of the league following the coronavirus-enforced break.

The first half finished goalless despite both teams having chances to score.

The only goal scored in the match was netted by Sergio Ramos, who successfully converted a penalty which was awarded to Real Madrid in the 79th minute. Gareth Bale’s Relationship With Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Hits an All-Time Low: Reports.

Also, it was Ramos' 450th La Liga appearance for the club and with this, the captain became the fifth player in Madrid's history to reach the figure after Raul (550), Sanchis (523), Casillas (510) and Santillana (461).

With Ramos' goal, Madrid recorded a hard-fought victory in which Thibaut Courtois registered a third consecutive clean sheet. Real Madrid now has 74 points on the La Liga table.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)