Veteran Indian goalkeeper Subrata Pal will celebrate his 34th birthday today (November 24, 2020). Nicknamed ‘Spider-Man’, Pal is considered as one of the very best to ever don an Indian jersey. The West Bengal footballer came into the limelight during India’s Under-23 World Cup- qualifiers where he pulled off some brilliant saves. So as the footballer turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Subrata Paul Opens Up About His Future, Says ‘Will Carry On Until Youngsters Push Me Out’.

Subrata Pal currently plays for the Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC. The footballer from West Bengal began his senior career with Mohun Bagan in 2004 before moving to arch-rivals East Bengal in 2007. Subrata was an important figure in Bengal during his first season and was adjudged as the I-League’s best keeper in the same year. He spent two trophy-laden years in Bengal before a move to FC Vestsjaelland in Denmark materialized. Subrata Paul made his ISL debut in 2014 and has played for the likes of Mumbai and Jamshedpur.

Lesser-Known Facts About Subrata Pal

Subrata Pal began his playing career at Mohun Bagan in 2004 after graduating from Tata Football Academy

In 2007, He was adjudged as I-league’s best goalkeeper and was part of East Bengal’s Federation Cup winning campaign

In 2014, Pal joined FC Vestsjaelland, becoming the first Indian to play for a top-tier European football club

In 2016, Subrata was awarded the Arjuna Award, the most prestigious award of sports in India

Subrata Pal won Indian Super League Golden Glove Award in 2017-18 Season

He has made 67 appearances for the Indian national football team

He was part of India’s 2007 and 2009 Nehru Cup winning team

Subrata Pal was in the Indian team which qualified for AFC Asian Cup in 2011

Subrata is married to Debasmita Mukherjee Pal, the daughter of ex-Indian goalkeeper Debashish Mukherjee.

The goalkeeper currently plays for Hyderabad FC in Indian Super League, his second season with the newly formed club. The Nizams are playing their second season in the competition and Pal is one of the most senior members of the squad.

