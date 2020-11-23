Liverpool is all set to lock horns with Leicester City at the Anfield. Ahead of their game, the team paid tributes to their late goal-keeper Ray Clemence who passed away a few days ago. A banner was put up in the name of Clemence and the Red shared the image of the same on their social media accounts. Ray dies at the age of 72 and during the course of his career, he played for England and Tottenham Hotspurs. During his stint with the Reds, Clemence won three European Cups and five First Division titles during his time at Anfield. The team as mentioned above posted a tweet of the same on social media. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool Striker, Tests Positive for Coronavirus Again.

As a part of playing tributes to the late goalkeeper, Alisson Becker is also supposed to wear a replica of Clemence' shirt which the late goalkeeper had donned for the Red for the last time- during the 1981 European Cup final against Real Madrid. Talking about the game, the Reds re pretty excited to be back home and posted pictures of the Anfield on social media.

The Kop pays tribute to a legend ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/b9zvHRUIvZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the team has announced their playing XI for the game. Check it out below:

Here’s the Reds to take on @LCFC tonight 👊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2020

Leicester City Playing XI

Liverpool is currently placed on number four of the EPL 2020-21 points table with 17 points in their kitty. They have won five games out of eight, lost two and one of them ended with a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 12:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).