Chelsea are looking like a side that mean business next season as after signing Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, the Blues are now closing in on securing the services of experienced Brazilian defender Thiago Silva. The 35-year-old centre-back will not be a part of the PSG squad for the upcoming campaign and according to reports in England, his next destination is Premier League and the blue side of London. Kai Havertz Transfer News Latest Update: Chelsea Confident About Signing Bayer Leverkusen Star.

Thiago Silva played his final game for PSG last night in the showpiece clash against Bayern Munich in Lisbon. However, the 35-year-old ended on the losing side with former Parisian Kingsley Coman scoring the winning goal for the Bavarians. Following that game, the Brazilian told RMC Sport ‘It was my last game in Paris, I am sad. I apologise to the fans. I thank all the supporters for their love. I'll come back, with another role, in this club I loved.’ Tammy Abraham Targets Golden Boots, Premier and Champions League Titles at Chelsea.

The Brazilian has been a staple in the PSG backline since 2012 but will now be moving for a new chapter in his career. And as per a report from Sky Sports, Chelsea are close to signing the defender on a one-year-deal. This will be the Blues’ third high-profile signing of the summer.

The Arrival of Thiago Silva will provide much-needed experience and stability to a young Chelsea squad which a young manager. The Blues’ defensive woes were exposed this season by many teams and the Brazilian’s arrival, even though for a short term, is a step in the right direction to sorting out that issue.

However, Thiago Silva is not the only defensive reinforcement Chelsea are looking to make this transfer window, as the Blues are heavily linked with Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell. Ajax defender Nico Tagliafico is also tipped as the alternative if the move for the Foxes player doesn’t go through.

