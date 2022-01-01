Right ahead of their match against Chelsea, team Jurgen Klopp has faced a major jolt. The Reds have as many as three positive cases in their camp. The names of the players are not revealed as yet. Jurgen Klopp addressed the press ahead of their game against Chelsea and said that every day one of their players tests positive for COVID-19 and this looks like a lottery to him. The COVID-19 outbreak has led as many as 18 games to be postponed in the EPL 2021-22 match. Mohamed Salah Misses Penalty, Twitterati React After Liverpool Drops Points Against Leicester City in EPL 2021-22 (Read Tweets).

Many clubs have several players who have been contracted with the virus and a few injuries have left the clubs in a lurch. On Friday, Liverpool started preparing for the game ahead and the players were seen sweating it out for their match against Chelsea. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that three players have been tested positive for COVID-19 but refused to give out their names. "For us, it’s more every day another one (tests positive)… it feels like a lottery in the morning. It’s day by day another case. We don’t know how it will look in a few hours," he said during the pre-match presser.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones had returned to training after being tested positive with COVID-19. Jurgen Klopp doesn't know if the game will be postponed to some other date. "Not yet, but we don’t know. We never had an outbreak where 10-15 players had it," he said. The game will begin at 10.00 pm IST.

