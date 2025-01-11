The finals of the Supercopa de Espana will feature the El Clasico as Real Madrid gears up to face archrivals Barcelona. While the Los Blancos got the better of Mallorca in the previous round, the Catalonians defeated Athletic Club with ease. Real Madrid side is at the top of the standings in La Liga but it was Barcelona who looked like driving home with the title at one point this campaign until they hit the reverse gear. The importance of securing a trophy should energize both teams, setting for a high-octane clash. Ahead of the tie, we look at the five players to watch out for in this game. Recent El Clasico Results: A Look at Last Five Real Madrid vs Barcelona Matches Ahead of Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final.

Five Players to Watch Out for in Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final

Kylian Mbappe – The French skipper has endured a difficult first campaign at Real Madrid but there have been those odd moments of magic on the pitch. His moments upfront will keep the Barcelona backline on their toes.

Federico Valverde – The engine of the Real Madrid midfield, the Uruguayan international is well adept to play at various positions. His primary task will be to control the tempo of the game, but we all know about his long-range efforts on goal.

Antonio Rudiger – The Real Madrid defender has grown to become one of the leaders on the pitch under Carli Ancelotti. His strength, aerial abilities, and reading of the game makes him the perfect player for a big game like this where in you need strong personalities to counter the pressure. Barcelona Stars Dani Olmo and Pau Victor Available for Selection After Being Granted Temporary Registration Amid Legal Dispute With LaLiga.

Robert Lewandowski – The Polish skipper has been given the clear to participate in the final for Barcelona and his club needs him to come up with a strong showing. He can score a goal out of nothing and his ability to hold up play will be vital.

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona’s young prodigy scored a wonderful goal against Atheltic Bilbao in the semi-final and his absence though injury has hurt the club a lot. Now that he is back, they once again look like a force to reckon with in the final third.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).