Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Napoli will playing Torino in an away tie this evening in the Italian Serie A, with the defending champions looking to consolidate their place at the top of the points table. The club has 15 points from 6 matches so far and barring the defeat to AC Milan, they have won all their remaining games. As AC Milan, AS Roma, and Inter Milan close in on them, they must maintain their fine start to the domestic season. Opponents Torino are in at the 16th spot in the standings and are winless in the last three games. They will need to be at their very best to compete in this game. Torino versus Napoli will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Tino Anjorin, Ardian Ismajli and Perr Schuurs will be the players missing out for Torino owing to injuries. The club will line up in a 4-3-2-1 formation with a focus on balance between attack and defence. Giovanni Simeone will be the focal point in the forward line and Cyril Ngonge and Nikola Vlasic as the attacking midfielders. Expect Cesare Casadei, Kristjan Asllani, and Adrien Tameze to sit back and try and absorb the pressure put on them by the Napoli forwards.

Matteo Politano misses the international games for Napoli due to a muscle injury, but there is a slight chance he might feature for Napoli in this game. Rasmus Hojlund has been looking like his usual self ever since making the move away from Manchester United. Kevin de Bruyne will look to set him up from the midfield while Scot McTominay and David Neres drive the team from the wide areas.

Torino vs Napoli Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Torino vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Date Saturday, October 18 Time 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Olympic Grande Torino Stadium, Turin Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, Streaming Available

When is Torino vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Torino will lock horns with Napoli in Serie A 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Torino vs Napoli Serie A 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium, Turin and it will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Torino vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Torino vs Napoli live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Torino vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Torino vs Napoli Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Torino vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The Torino vs Napoli live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch Torino vs Napoli highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. Napoli are the firm favourites for this game and they should romp their way to an easy 3-1 win here.

