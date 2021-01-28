Aiming to bounce back after few disappointing results, Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming fixture of Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (January 29). Defending champions Liverpool haven't been at their prime this season and would be raring to bounce back. The Reds have lost their last two games, including a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side is currently holding the fifth position in the team standings while Tottenham are placed at sixth. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for TOT vs LIV match. Manchester United Beat Liverpool in FA Cup 2020–21 Fourth Round Clash.

Just like Liverpool, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side also failed to perform as per expectations. However, after a shaking start, Spurs have gained momentum lately, going unbeaten in eight games across all competitions. However, extending their streak against Liverpool would be an uphill task. Moreover, the Reds have won eight of the last ten meetings between the two sides. Only one encounter went in Tottenham's favour while the other game resulted in a draw. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let's look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Hugo Lloris (TOT) must be your keeper for this clash.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Andy Robertson (LIV), Sergio Reguilon, Fabinho (LIV) and Eric Dier (TOT) must be your defenders for this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Sadio Mane (LIV), Thiago Alcantara (LIV), Steven Bergwijn (TOT) and Georginio Wijnaldum (LIV) must be your midfielders.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mohamed Salah (LIV) and Harry Kane (TOT) can be picked as your forwards.

Mohamed Salah (LIV) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Harry Kane (TOT) can be chosen as vice-captain.

