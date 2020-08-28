Kolkata, August 28: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said he always believed in the club's vision when he came on board and was aware of its rich history. "My opinion changed for the better, but the idea that I had was already good. With so many years in England, I knew the history, the prestige of the club and the quality of the players. Of course, when you see a club building that stadium and this training ground you understand immediately the vision. It was basically what I was waiting for," Mourinho said in quotes shared with IANS.

"I think to play nice and to use that as a kind of protection for not getting results is not me. I also think that because I have that experience, there are a few qualities that without them you just can't win. Watch Jose Mourinho’s Hilarious Reaction As Raheem Sterling Avoids Red Card During Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Clash in Premier League 2019-20.

According to the two-time Champions League winning manager, the process in a football team starts with "the one thing that takes the most time to develop, which is the psychological profile of the group."

"Individual psychological profile? Some players can have it in isolation and some not so much. But, that collective state of mind I think is something that takes time. Looking at the quality of our players when I arrived and what had happened in the past, I think that was something that we needed to improve," he said. Amazon Prime Video is all set to showcase the all new International Amazon Original Series "All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur."

The series is going to feature a host of Spurs' superstars including Son, Hugo Lloris and Jose Mourinho who has had a strong impact on the team since his arrival at the club. In Episode One Mourinho implies that the players were too nice on the pitch. He reveals about the primary challenges he faced when he arrived at the club.

