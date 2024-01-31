South Africa’s Football team went on to defeat Morocco in stoppage time in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 (AFCON) Round of 16. After Teboho Mokoena scored the match-winning goal with an out-of-the-box freekick, the whole South Africa squad went on to do the “Sleep” celebration by Cristiano Ronaldo. The celebration has been in trend since Ronaldo went on to do it in his comeback spell at Manchester United back in 2022. Morocco now has been knocked out of AFCON 2023 and South Africa will go ahead to play quarterfinals. AFCON 2023: Achraf Hakimi Misses Late Penalty As South Africa Knocks Morocco Out of Africa Cup of Nations With 2–0 Win.

⚽️ 𝔾𝕆𝔸𝕃 ⚽️ Teboho Mokoena extends Bafana's lead! 🇲🇦 0⃣➖2⃣ 🇿🇦 🚨 LIVE 📺 SABC Sport & SABC 1 🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P 📱 SABC+ 📻 SABC Radio Stations#SABCSportFootball #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/mT7g0k8mvW — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) January 30, 2024

