Chelsea, one of Europe’s premier clubs face Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby that has had its fair share of drama in the past. The European champions have made a strong start to the season and could move level on points with league leaders Liverpool in the title race. Manager Thomas Tuchel has turned his team into world beaters and has arguably been the best manager in club football for a year now. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur started their season on a bright note but have struggled post the international break. Their shock 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace was a stark reminder of why the London club are not contenders for the title. Chelsea’s Reece James Reveals His Champions League, Super Cup and Euro 2020 Medals Have Been Stolen, Posts Shocking CCTV Footage on Instagram (Check Post).

Tottenham Hotspur have question marks over the availability of several key players like Son Heung-Min, Eric Dier, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn. Cristian Romero, Giovani Los Celso and Davinson Sanchez were in quarantine and have only returned to training on Saturday and will at best make the bench. Harry Kane is a key man up front for Spurs with Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emerick Holjberg marshaling the midfield. Dele Alli has been an integral part of Nuno Espirito Santos’s game plan and will start in the No 10 slot.

The return of N’Golo Kante is great news for all Chelsea fans after the talismanic midfielder missed the last two games due to an injury. Christian Pulisic continues to be on the sidelines though since the international break owing to an ankle problem. Romelu Lukaku as the no 9 has been brilliant ever since arriving from Inter Milan with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount complementing him well in a front three. Saul Niguez was awful against Aston Villa and it will take some time for the Spanish international to adapt to life in England.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Tottenham Stadium in North London. The game will be held on September 19, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar.

Tottenham Hotspur have been struggling to create chances this season and against a solid defence like that of Chelsea, they will suffer even further. Expect the Blues to take all three points from the game.

