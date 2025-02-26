Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have both endured a below par season and look likely to miss out on their respective goals for the campaign. The two teams meet this evening in London in search of a victory that will help lift spirits. Tottenham Hotspur have won three on the bounce in the league but languish at 13th in the table, far below their usual standard. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City must ensure they are in the Champions League next season after their defence of their Premier League title was hit by poor form and injuries. Premier League 2024–25: Chelsea Routs Southampton 4–0 on Frustrating Night for Cole Palmer.

Tottenham Hotspur continue to feature without their key players in Richarlison, Radu Dragusin, Micky can de Ven, and Dominic Solanke. Heung Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, and Mathys Tel form the attacking three and a lot will ride on their shoulders with Spurs looking to hit Manchester City on the break. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the home side.

Rodri’s absence has hurt Manchester City the most while John Stones and Manuel Akanji too have been regular injury absentees. Kevin de Bruyne is woefully out of form, and it is highly unlikely he will remain at the club next term. He should start though, featuring behind star striker Erling Haaland in the final third. Phil Foden is another player struggling for consistency but gets the nod in the starting eleven.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

In a crucial encounter Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester City in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, February 27. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 is slated to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England and has a scheduled start time of 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City might not be at their fluid best in this tie but they should do enough to secure a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 10:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).