India (IND) will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the latest round of International Friendlies. The UAE vs IND clash will be played at the Zabeel Stadium in UAE on March 29, 2021 (Monday). Both teams will be looking for a win after being held to draws in their previous encounters. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create UAE vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Manvir Singh's Scores As Blue Tigers Play Out a Draw on Football Return.

The Indian football team resumed international action after a year-long gap amid the coronavirus pandemic but were held to a 1-1- draw by Oman, in a game where as many as 10 players made their debut for the Blues Tigers. UAE's previous friendly match ended in a stalemate against Iraq back in January.

UAE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (IND) must be your keeper for this game.

UAE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Walid Abbas (UAE), Khalifa Mubarrak Al Hammadi (UAE) and Sandesh Jhingan (IND) must be your defenders.

UAE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Fabio de Lima (UAE), Abdullah Ramadan (UAE), Anirudh Thapa (IND) and Bipin Singh (IND) must be your midfielders.

UAE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Ishan Pandita (IND), Manvir Singh (IND) and Ali Mabkhout (UAE) must be your forwards.

UAE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (IND), Walid Abbas (UAE), Khalifa Mubarrak Al Hammadi (UAE), Sandesh Jhingan (IND), Fabio de Lima (UAE), Abdullah Ramadan (UAE), Anirudh Thapa (IND), Bipin Singh (IND), Ishan Pandita (IND), Manvir Singh (IND) and Ali Mabkhout (UAE).

Ali Mabkhout (UAE) must be your captain for this clash while Manvir Singh (IND) can be named as the vice-captain of your UAE vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team

