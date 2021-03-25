India vs Oman Result

FULL TIME! HONOURS EVEN! 🤜🤛 India mark their return to int'l football with a draw versus Oman, as Manvir equalized through a stunning header & a record 10 players made their senior debut in the game! FT: 🇮🇳 1-1 🇴🇲#IndianFootball ⚽ #BackTheBlue 💙 #INDOMA ⚔️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/S8pH36fgWU — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 25, 2021

