The 60th edition of the European Championships will kick off on June 11 and for the first time will be played across 11 cities in Europe. The competition was originally planned to be played from 12 June to 12 July 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for 11 June to 11 July 2021. Meanwhile, fans searching for UEFA Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

For the first time, The Euros will be played across Europe as it will be a one-off event to celebrate the 60th "birthday" of the European Championships. Wembley Stadium in London will hosts the semi-finals and finals for the second time ever as the tournament is set to be played across 11 countries. This year will also see the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) be introduced into the European Championships. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Other Top Players Who Won’t be Part of This Year’s European Championship.

When Is UEFA Euro 2020? Know Date And Venue?

The UEFA Euro 2020 will be held from June 11, 2021, to July 11 2021 in 11 countries across Europe. A total of 24 teams will participate in the 60th edition of the European Championships and are divided into six groups.

How To Watch UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming And Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of Euro 2020 in India and will be showing live action from the competition. Fans can tune in either of Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast on TV. Those unable to watch on their television sets, can turn to online platforms, SonyLiv will provide the live online streaming of Euro 2020 on its website and app.

