Portugal Women National Football Team vs Italy Women National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: Portugal got off to a worst possible start in their Euro 2025 campaign with a 5-0 drubbing suffered at the hands of world champions Spain. They have a crucial game coming up against Italy this evening which they can ill afford to lose. The last two campaigns have been poor for the side with the team being knocked out in the group stage. The problem for them heading into the next set of fixtures is their poor goal difference that will take a lot of effort to mend. Opponents Italy defeated Belgium by a solitary goal and another victory today will go a long way in helping them reach the next round. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Alayah Pilgrim’s Late Goal Helps Host Switzerland Secure 2–0 Win Over Iceland.

Kika Nazareth continues her recovery from an ankle injury and will miss out for the team. Carole Costa, Diana Gomes, and Fátima Pinto at the back for Portugal will have to be at their very best as they can ill afford to ship in goals again. Ana Seica and Ana Borges will be pushing for a place in the starting eleven after being used as subs in the last game.

Italy will go for an unchanged starting eleven with everyone fit and available. Giada Greggi got some much-needed match fitness and will be pushing for a start here though. Arianna Caruso scored the winner in the last game and her creative play from midfield will be a key here again. Cristiana Girelli and Sofia Cantore will be part of the attacking setup for the Italians.

Match Portugal vs Italy Date Tuesday, July 8 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Portugal vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking to qualify for the next round, Portugal will clash with Italy in a Group B match in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Tuesday, July 8. The Portugal vs Italy Women's Euro 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland. The POR-W vs ITA-W contest between both nations is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Points Table Updated.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Portugal vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Portugal vs Italy live telecast on any TV channel. For POR-W vs ITA-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Portugal vs Italy, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of Spain vs Belgium live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a pass. Italy will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

