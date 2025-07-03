  • Viral
    Did Nirmala Sitharaman Announce Investment Platform Promising up to INR 15 Lakh Monthly Income for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally-Altered Fake Video
    Chaturmas 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does the Holy Period of Lord Vishnu's Yogic Sleep Begin? Dos and Don'ts and Significance Between Shayani Ekadashi and Dev Uthani Ekadashi Celebrations
    Fact Check: Is Shefali Jariwala's Death Linked to COVID-19 Vaccine? Fake Claims About 'Kaanta Laga' Fame Actor's Cause of Death Go Viral
    UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Spain vs Portugal: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of ESP-W vs POR-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India

    It is an Iberian derby in Group B of the Women’s Euro 2025 this evening with Spain taking on Portugal. Read below to get Spain vs Portugal UEFA Women's Euro 2025 viewing options.

    Football Ashwani Mishra| Jul 03, 2025 04:00 PM IST
    UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Spain vs Portugal: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of ESP-W vs POR-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India
    Spain Women's National Football Team players celebrate goal (Photo Credit:X@SEFutbolFem)

    UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: It is an Iberian derby in Group B of the Women’s Euro 2025 this evening with Spain taking on Portugal. World Champions Spain are one of the strong favourites to lift the title and will be keen on making a strong start here. They finished top of the group in the qualifying phase that had the likes of Denmark, Czech Republic, and Belgium. Opponents Portugal needed play-off wins over Azerbaijan and Czech Republic to mark their place in the main event. They can be a bit of tough nut to crack on their day and Spain will be way of the threat they possess.UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

    Laia Codina and Teresa Abelleira are injured and have not been called upon by Spain. Aitana Bonmati has just recovered from viral meningitis and ruled out of this game. Vicky Lopez will start in midfield and has a key role to play along with Patri Guijarro and Alexia Putellas. Esther Gonzalez will lead the forward line for the La Roja.

    Portugal’s Carolina Mendes has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury in what is a blow to the team. Jessica Silva will partner with Diana Silva in the attacking third for the Portuguese side. Andreia Jacinto and Andriea Norton will form the double pivot in central midfield and try and dictate the tempo of the clash.

    Spain vs Portugal, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

    Match Spain vs Portugal
    Date Friday, July 4
    Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)
    Venue Wankdorf Stadium
    Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

    When is Spain vs Portugal, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

    In a high-profile Iberian Derby, Spain will lock horns against Portugal in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Friday, July 4. The Spain women vs Portugal women match is set to be played at Wankdorf Stadium, and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Alexia Putellas Ready To Lead Spain Women’s Football Team at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 After Injury Sidelined Her in 2022.

    How to Watch Live Telecast of Spain vs Portugal, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

    Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Spain vs Portugal live telecast on any TV channel. For Spain vs Portugal online viewing options, read below. 

    Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Spain vs Portugal, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

    FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of Spain vs Portugal live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a pass. It will be a game of few chances with both Belgium and Italy settling in for a draw. Portugal will find it tough to contain Spain and the latter should secure a win here.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

