Iran gave themselves a new lease of life in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when it defeated Wales courtesy of two stoppage-time goals. After a 6-2 hammering at the hands of England, many expected Iran to bow out of the main event in their second match but the fighting spirit showed by the squad was commendable. Next up for them is the United States of America at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha where a win should see them make it to the next round. Opponent USA are currently third in Group B, a point behind Iran which makes matters very interesting. The Yanks have played out two dull draws so far in the main event and it is time the squad shifts gears and claims all three points. Iran versus USA will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 12:30 am IST. 'Hair of God' Trends on Twitter After Cristiano Ronaldo Was Denied Goal During Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

Sardar Azmoun came into the World Cup not fully fit and after surviving for 68 minutes against Wales, the star man had to be substituted for Iran. His participation in the game against the USA looks difficult although he will undergo a late fitness test. Alireza Jahanbakhsh is suspended and will not feature. There is some good news though with first-choice goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand back in the matchday squad and available for selection.

Haji Wright, who came in for Josh Sargent for the US side, should continue leading the attack against Iran. Christian Pulisic is a key man on the wings for the team and much of their goal-scoring threat will come down the left flank where Weston McKennie will be in there as well for support. Giovanni Reyna has not played much in the World Cup and looks set to be used as an impact substitute this evening. Nibras, Argentina Fan From Kerala, Will Fly to Qatar to Watch Lionel Messi Play in FIFA World Cup 2022

When is USA vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The USA vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium. The game will be held on November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of USA vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch USA vs Iran (USA vs IRN), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV HD and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of USA vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the USA vs Iran (USA vs IRN), and FIFA World Cup 2022 matches on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. USA vs Iran Live commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Iran will be compact and looking to hit the USA on the break, but the latter just might win this close contest by a 0-1 win.

