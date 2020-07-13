Villarreal vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: Villarreal will take on Real Sociedad in the latest round of La Liga 2019-20 fixtures. The clash will be played at the La Ceramica Stadium on July 13, 2020 (Monday). Both teams are chasing Europa League qualification and a win tonight will aid them in achieving that objective. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Villarreal vs Real Sociedad in La Liga 2019-20 can scroll down below for more details. Granada vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Villarreal are fifth in the table and after the win against Getafe, last time around moved them a step closer to confirming European qualification. However, the Yellow Submarines will be without the services of Gerard Moreno and Vicente Iborra through suspension, while Paco Alcacer, Carlos Bacca and Ramiro Funes Mori are all expected to miss out through injury. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Would Love to See Argentina Star Stay in La Liga and Barcelona, Says Luis Garcia.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad who had dreams of playing in the Champions League next year, have fallen off the pace since football’s restart and find themselves at eighth position in the team standings. The Basque outfit has a long injury list which includes Joseba Zaldua, Jon Bautista, Adnan Januzaj, Asier Illarramendi and Luca Sangalli.

When is Villarreal vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad clash in La Liga will be played at the La Ceramica Stadium on July 13, 2020 (Monday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:00 pm IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of La Liga in India. Hence fans cannot be able to catch the live action of Villarreal vs Real Sociedad on TV.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Villarreal vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Free Streaming of La Liga 2019-20 will be available on their official Facebook channel. So fans can tune into La Liga Facebook page to catch the live action of Villarreal vs Real Sociedad clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).