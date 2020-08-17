Manchester City icon Vincent Kompany has retired from football at the age of 34. The defender captained the Premier League side to all of their four league triumphs in the 2010s. The Belgian has now been appointed as the new Anderlecht manager which will be his first senior coaching role. Kompany joined the Belgian side in 2019 after 11 years in English top-flight footballing division with the team from the blue side of Manchester. Vincent Kompany Parts Ways With Manchester City After 11 Years, To Take Up Player-Manager Role of RSC Anderlecht.

Vincent Kompany started his footballing career in 2003 with Anderlecht after coming through their youth academy and returned to his boyhood side at the start of the 2019-20 season. The 34-year-old joined the Belgians as player-manager but then stepped down from coaching duties to focus on playing career as Anderlecht endured their worst start to a campaign since 1998-99 season.

Frank Vercauteren took over as the head coach but as the former Belgian player stepped down from his position, club hero Vincent Kompany has replaced him as the manager of Anderlecht. The club made an official announcement of the former Manchester City defender’s appointment on Monday (August 17, 2020). ‘Vincent becomes the head coach of RSC Anderlecht. He stops his playing career and takes over from Franky.’ Said the club.

See Post

Vincent devient l'entraîneur principal du RSC Anderlecht. En dat voor de volgende 4 seizoenen. Il arrête sa carrière de joueur et prend le relais de Franky. 🟣⚪ pic.twitter.com/n0ALn0udJl — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) August 17, 2020

Vincent Kompany made his debut for Anderlecht at the age of 17 and after near two decades, calls an end to a glorious footballing career which includes several team and individual honours. The defender was a leader for his team and has won a total of six first division league titles (two in Belgium and four in England).

Vincent Kompany played for Anderlecht, Hamburger SV and Manchester City in his career but is well-known as the skipper and icon of the Premier League side. It was under his leadership that the side from Manchester won their first top-flight domestic league title in over 40 years. He also captained the domestic treble-winning City side in 2019.

