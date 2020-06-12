Virgil van Dijk Transfer News Updates: Dutch Star Rejects Lucrative PSG Offer to Sign New Liverpool Deal

With football close to returning on the pitch, several teams have been active in the transfer market in search of players to strengthen their team. Now as per new reports from England, French giants Paris Saint Germain had approached Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk and offered him a huge pay raise, but the Dutch international has rejected the move, opting to continue with the Merseyside club. Liverpool Do Not Have to Be at Highest Level in First Match After Resumption, Says Jurgen Klopp.

According to a recent report from English news outlet The Sun, PSG were looking to sign Virgil van Dijk but the Liverpool man has turned down the offer to stay in England, It is understood that the French giants contacted the 28-year-old with a deal which would see him get a significant raise from his current salary. Liverpool’s Name Already Engraved on English Premier League 2019-20 Trophy? Leaked Video Goes Viral!

In a lucrative offer, PSG were willing to pay van Dijk a whopping salary of £280,000-per-week, which is roughly £100,000-per-week more than what he earns at Liverpool. However, the defender refused the offer and will sign a new deal to extend his stay at Merseyside until 2025. The new contract will see Van Dijk earn £240,000-per-week. This make him be the highest-paid player in the Reds history.

PSG are on the lookout for a new centre back as Thiago Silva will be leaving the club in the summer. Kalidou Koulibaly is also a realistic target for the French giants with the defender expected to leave Napoli once the season concludes.

Virgil van Dijk will be back in action on June 21 as Liverpool travel to local rivals Everton. This will be the Reds' first match in close to three months as the Premier League is set to return from the coronavirus suspension. There is a chance that with a win, Liverpool could lift the title of other results go their way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).