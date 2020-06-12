Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Virgil van Dijk Transfer News Updates: Dutch Star Rejects Lucrative PSG Offer to Sign New Liverpool Deal

Football Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 07:53 PM IST
A+
A-
Virgil van Dijk Transfer News Updates: Dutch Star Rejects Lucrative PSG Offer to Sign New Liverpool Deal
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With football close to returning on the pitch, several teams have been active in the transfer market in search of players to strengthen their team. Now as per new reports from England, French giants Paris Saint Germain had approached Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk and offered him a huge pay raise, but the Dutch international has rejected the move, opting to continue with the Merseyside club. Liverpool Do Not Have to Be at Highest Level in First Match After Resumption, Says Jurgen Klopp.

According to a recent report from English news outlet The Sun, PSG were looking to sign Virgil van Dijk but the Liverpool man has turned down the offer to stay in England, It is understood that the French giants contacted the 28-year-old with a deal which would see him get a significant raise from his current salary. Liverpool’s Name Already Engraved on English Premier League 2019-20 Trophy? Leaked Video Goes Viral!

In a lucrative offer, PSG were willing to pay van Dijk a whopping salary of £280,000-per-week, which is roughly £100,000-per-week more than what he earns at Liverpool. However, the defender refused the offer and will sign a new deal to extend his stay at Merseyside until 2025. The new contract will see Van Dijk earn £240,000-per-week. This make him be the highest-paid player in the Reds history.

PSG are on the lookout for a new centre back as Thiago Silva will be leaving the club in the summer. Kalidou Koulibaly is also a realistic target for the French giants with the defender expected to leave Napoli once the season concludes.

Virgil van Dijk will be back in action on June 21 as Liverpool travel to local rivals Everton. This will be the Reds' first match in close to three months as the Premier League is set to return from the coronavirus suspension. There is a chance that with a win, Liverpool could lift the title of other results go their way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Liverpool Paris Saint-Germain PSG Virgil van Dijk Virgil van Dijk Transfer News Virgil van Dijk Transfer News Update
You might also like
Philippe Coutinho Birthday Special: Top 5 Goals by the ‘Magician’ From Brazil (Watch Videos)
Football

Philippe Coutinho Birthday Special: Top 5 Goals by the ‘Magician’ From Brazil (Watch Videos)
EPL Restart: Everton vs Liverpool to be Played at Goodison Park on June 21 As 2019-20 Resumes
Football

EPL Restart: Everton vs Liverpool to be Played at Goodison Park on June 21 As 2019-20 Resumes
Liverpool’s Name Already Engraved on English Premier League 2019-20 Trophy? Leaked Video Goes Viral!
Football

Liverpool’s Name Already Engraved on English Premier League 2019-20 Trophy? Leaked Video Goes Viral!
Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Superstar Could Leave Juventus at the End of Current Season
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Superstar Could Leave Juventus at the End of Current Season
Mohamed Salah Reportedly Out of Liverpool Practice Session Due to a Minor Injury Ahead of Game Against Everton
Football

Mohamed Salah Reportedly Out of Liverpool Practice Session Due to a Minor Injury Ahead of Game Against Everton
Timo Werner Latest Transfer News Update: Timo Werner to Join Chelsea After Club Agrees to Meet RB Leipzig Striker’s Release Clause
Football

Timo Werner Latest Transfer News Update: Timo Werner to Join Chelsea After Club Agrees to Meet RB Leipzig Striker’s Release Clause
Premier League Clubs Allowed to Play Friendlies With ‘Restrictions’ Ahead of Season Restart
Football

Premier League Clubs Allowed to Play Friendlies With ‘Restrictions’ Ahead of Season Restart
Liverpool Shares Videos of Fans Celebrating UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Win, Says ‘Remember to Stay Safe’
Football

Liverpool Shares Videos of Fans Celebrating UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Win, Says ‘Remember to Stay Safe’
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement