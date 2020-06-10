EPL Restart: Everton vs Liverpool to be Played at Goodison Park on June 21 As 2019-20 Resumes

Liverpool Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Merseyside derby was one of the two games from the initial round of fixtures released by the Premier League, whose venue was yet to be decided. But after a meet on Wednesday, the Goodison Park Stadium was given the all-clear to host the Liverpool vs Everton clash on June 21. This will be the Reds first game back after the coronavirus suspension as they look to secure their first domestic league title in 30 years. Liverpool’s Name Already Engraved on English Premier League 2019-20 Trophy? Leaked Video Goes Viral!

As reported by Sky Sports, the ground safety advisory group at Liverpool City Council met on Wednesday (June 10, 2020) and has given a green light for the game to take place at Everton’s home ground. It is also reported that discussions were held between the Merseyside Police, both the football clubs and supporters group from both teams, regarding the public health protocols for the class. Premier League New Schedule for Restart.

Liverpool released a statement welcoming the decision to allow the game to be held at Goodison Park. ‘Liverpool Football Club welcomes the decision by the local Ground Safety Advisory Group (GSAG) to support football matches being played behind closed doors on Merseyside.’ Read the statement.

‘We are satisfied that the considerable evidence and guidance provided by the Government, Everton and Liverpool Football Clubs, Public Health colleagues and Merseyside Police will ensure that the outstanding fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League season can be safely and securely played at both Goodison Park and Anfield.’ They added.

Liverpool hold a 25-point lead in the league over second-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp’s men need just 6 points to secure their first Premier League title and if Arsenal manage to Manchester City in their game at Etihad, the Reds could lift the trophy at their rival’s home with a win.