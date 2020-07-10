Barcelona will make a trip to Valladolid for the La Liga 2019-20 game which will take place on Saturday on July 11, 2020. The team has announced the 18-member squad for the match which witnesses the absence of Frankie de Jong and Arthur Melo. It’s been a week since Frankie de Jong has been ruled out of the squad and Arthur has also picked up an injury and thus is not a part of the squad. Ousmane Dembele remains a long time absentee and has still not recovered. Lionel Messi Withdraws Contract Renewal Negotiation Talks With Barcelona, Likely to Leave the Club: Reports.

Talking about Barcelona, the team is placed on number two of the La Liga 2019-20 points table with 76 points. With a win tomorrow, they would want to stay in contention of winning their 10th La Liga title. Real Madrid plays today against Alaves and things would depend a lot on how the Los Blancos performs today. Valladolid is currently stationed on number 14 of the La Liga 2019-20 points table with 39points in their kitty. The team has so far won eight games out of 35 and has lost 12. The remaining ones have ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the squad below:

Talking about Barcelona, they enter the game by winning their last match against Espanyol by 1-0. However, they have been slammed for the kind of play that they have put up in their last match. Luis Suarez was the one who slammed the goal in the last match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).