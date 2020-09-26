West Bromwich Albion (WBA) will take on Chelsea (CHE) in the latest round of fixtures of English Premier League 2020-21. WBA vs CHE will be played at The Hawthorns on September 26, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams are in the bottom half of the points table and will look to get their season back on track after losing last week. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for West Brom vs Chelsea in EPL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Chelsea Ready to Challenge Liverpool, Manchester City in Premier League 2020–21 Season, Says Mason Mount.

West Bromwich Albion’s season back in England’s top-flight league is not going according to plan as the Baggies have lost both of their opening games of the season so far. Slaven Bilic’s team will be looking to break that run but have a tough task against Chelsea, who themselves are looking to bounce back from a defeat. The Blues were defeated by defending champions Liverpool after winning their opening game.

West Brom vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Draem11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Willy Caballero (CHE) will star for Chelsea and must be your keeper for this game.

West Brom vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Draem11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Branislav Ivanovic (WBA), Marcos Alonso (CHE), Reece James (CHE) and Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE) must be your keepers for this game.

West Brom vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Draem11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Matheus Pereira (WBA), Jake Livermore (WBA), Mason Mount (CHE) and Kai Havertz (CHE) must be the players in your midfield.

West Brom vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Draem11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Callum Robinson (WBA) and Timo Werner (CHE) must be your forwards.

Timo Werner (CHE) must be your captain for this game while Mason Mount (CHE) can be named as the vice-captain.

