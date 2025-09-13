West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: West Ham lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby in the Premier League 2025-26. Tottenham Hotspur had a victorious start to their Premier League 2025-26 campaign with two wins on the trot, one of them being a big one against Manchester City at the Etihad but Thomas Frank tasted his first defeat as Spurs boss when Bournemouth handed the reigning Europa League champions a 0-1 loss at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in their last match before the international break. There is no doubt that Tottenham Hotspur would look to bring their best and bounce back to winning ways when they take on West Ham. Former Tottenham Hotspur Manager Mauricio Pochettino ‘Shocked’ by Daniel Levy’s Exit After Nearly 25 Years at Spurs (Watch Video).

Unlike Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham did not get off to that good a start to their Premier League 2025-26 campaign. The Hammers started the season with defeats to Sunderland and a 1-5 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea. What's worse is that the London club was dumped out of the EFL Cup 2025-26 by Wolves and these defeats piled early pressure on Graham Potter. But West Ham did manage to end their winless start with a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in their last match before the international break and they would look to carry on with that good form.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank has said that new signings Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani are both in the mix to take on West Ham. Another forward, Dominic Solanke, however, will continue to be on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Tottenham Hotspur also would miss the services of Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Radu Dragusin, all of whom are out with long-term injuries. West Ham, on the other hand, will miss Luis Guilherme while Crysencio Summerville is back in training and could feature against Tottenham Hotspur 0–1 Bournemouth, Premier League 2025–26: Evanilson Scores As The Cherries Hand Thomas Frank First EPL Loss As Spurs’ Manager (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Details

Match West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Saturday, September 13 Time 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue London Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

West Ham are slated to cross swords with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, September 13. The West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the London Stadium, starting at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. West Ham might put up a tough fight, but Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur are expected to come out on top with a victory.

