The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off on November 20, 2022 (Sunday) with a match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador in Group A. Ahead of the clash, the opening ceremony will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar and it is expected to be a grand affair as this will be the first time that the competition will be held in an Arab country. Meanwhile, we take a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony live streaming and telecast details. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

FIFA has not yet released an official list of the performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. But South Korean boy band BTS has confirmed that one of its seven members, Jungkook, will perform at the event. As per reports, The Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Dua Lipa and Nora Fatehi are reportedly among the other performers.

When Is the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on November 20, 2022 (Sunday). The event is scheduled to start at 05:00 pm local time and 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony On TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in India. So fans can tune into the Sports18 channel or other Viacom18 channels to catch the opening ceremony live on their TV sets.

How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Online?

Fans can tune into Voot Select, the official OTT platform of Viacom 18 to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on online platforms. JioTV will also provide live streaming for its subscribers.

