New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Indian senior men's football team has climbed to the 100th spot in the latest FIFA Men's Football Rankings. The Twitter handle of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) shared this news with the fans. "India move up to in the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking," tweeted AIFF's official Twitter.

In the latest FIFA Rankings issued on June 29, India is at number 100 with 1204.90 points. India recently won their second Intercontinental Cup title, defeating Lebanon by 2-0 in the title clash on June 18 in Bhubaneswar.

India will square off against Lebanon in the semifinal of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship on July 1 in Bengaluru. India has previously won this competition eight times in the years 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021. It is the most successful team in the history of this competition.

Notably, FIFA World Cup 2022 winners Argentina are the top-ranked team with 1843.73 points followed by France and Brazil. England rose by one place to reach the fourth place while Belgium slipped down by one place to reach the fifth spot. The 2023 UEFA Nations League runners-up Croatia rose by one place to reach the sixth spot while the Netherlands slipped to seventh.

Italy (eighth spot), Portugal (ninth spot) and 2023 UEFA Nations League winners Spain (10th spot) have retained their respective positions.

