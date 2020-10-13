Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus and will now self-isolate before returning back to footballing action. The 35-year-old was currently on international duty with Portugal but has left the squad and will be in mandatory quarantine. Juventus are set to face Barcelona in UCL 2020-21 Group stage and this puts doubt over the former Real Madrid star’s participation clash in that fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests COVID-19 Positive! Portuguese FA Breaks The News About Juventus Forward Testing Positive For For Coronavirus.

Portuguese FA on October 13, 2020 (Tuesday) confirmed that their skipper has tested positive for COVID-19 and has left the squad to be in mandatory self-isolation. According to the Football Federation, the 35-year-old was in good health, showed no signs of the virus and was asymptomatic. The FA further added that no other player for the national team had tested positive. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Showdown Emerges After Barcelona, Juventus Placed in Same Group in UCL 2020-21 Draw.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Miss Juventus vs Barcelona, UCL 2020-21 Clash?

After testing positive for coronavirus on international duty, Cristiano Ronaldo has left the squad and will undergo mandatory self-isolation. According to quarantine rules in Italy, for anyone who has tested positive for the virus but is asymptomatic, the isolation period has been lowered from 14 days to 10 days. But the person first must provide a negative test result before being allowed to leave isolation, clarified the Italian Ministry of Health.

And with Juventus vs Barcelona clash scheduled to be played on Octobers 28, 2020 and with Cristiano Ronaldo’s self-isolation expected to end on October 23, 2020, he will be available for the match given the 35-year-old tests negative for the virus. However, there will be doubts if the Bianconeri star will play from the beginning or start on the bench.

