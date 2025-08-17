A lot of eyes would be fixed on Benjamin Sesko as Manchester United lock horns with Arsenal in what promises to be one of the best games in matchweek 1 of the Premier League 2025-26. The Slovenian striker was one of the most sought-after players in the summer transfer market and after a lot of speculation, Manchester United finally landed his signature as he joined the club from RB Leipzig. Fans will expect Benjamin Sesko to make an impact and surely there can't be a better way to do it than the first game itself! But the question is, will Benjamin Sesko play in the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match? Manchester United vs Arsenal Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Premier League 2025-26 Match at Old Trafford.

Manchester United had a campaign to forget last season, where, despite a managerial change, the best they could do was a 15th-place finish. That means that there would be no European football for Manchester United in the 2025-26 season and while it is a setback, there's a positive side to it as Ruben Amorim and his men could solely focus on winning the Premier League and other cup competitions. Manchester United and Arsenal have had quite the history in the Premier League and another exciting chapter is set to be added to their rivalry when they lock horns at Old Trafford on Monday, August 18 at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Will Viktor Gyokeres Play Tonight in Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Swedish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Will Benjamin Sesko Play Tonight in Manchester United vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 Match?

Well, here's the big question--will Benjamin Sesko play against Arsenal in the EPL 2025-26? Benjamin Sesko completed his move to Manchester United on August 9 and was introduced in front of the fans at Old Trafford prior to Manchester United's pre-season club friendly 2025 against Fiorentina. Benjamin Sesko, in all likelihood, will not only play in the Manchester United vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match but make it to the starting XI as well. Ahead of the blockbuster Manchester United vs Arsenal match, the striker who is the first Slovenian to represent Manchester United, trained hard with his teammates.

Benjamin Sesko in Manchester United Training

Getting those steps in 🔋 pic.twitter.com/pzO2Y9tehw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2025

In an interview on Manchester United's official website, manager Ruben Amorim said that Benjamin Sesko was ready to start despite not having had much time to train. We didn't have a lot of time but he's ready. First of all, physically, he's ready. That is a big component in our league. Then, he's really smart. Every detail he asks, he's a guy who is always thinking. He spends all afternoon here working on his fitness, so he's ready to play, we will see if he's going to start," he said, as quoted by Manchester United.

