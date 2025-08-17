Probably the most cash-rich and the most popular football league in the entire world, the English Premier League 2025-26 has started off. The matchweek 1 of the English football top tier is going bold. While the results have been obvious on the first day, the second day will have its biggest showdown. Two of English football's finest rivals, Manchester United and Arsenal FC are gearing up to lock horns. The Manchester United vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match will be the campaign opener for both Red Devils and Gunners. Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Red Devils Host Gunners at Old Trafford in Season Opener.

The Manchester United vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match is scheduled to be played at the iconic home of the Red Devils, Old Trafford. The high-voltage fixture is set to start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, August 17. Manchester United had a disastrous 2024-25, ending their campaign in a shameful 15th position. Arsenal FC, on the other hand, did everything and played beautiful, impressive football under Mikel Arteta. However, being unlucky, they couldn't bag much either, finishing as runners-up.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 Match Predicted Lineups

While Manchester United, under Ruben Amorim, are expected to start with a 3-4-2-1 formation, Arsenal might go for a 4-3-3 opening XI under Mikel Arteta. The new signings, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are expected to start for Man United and Arsenal respectively, and it will be a test for both top targets in the EPL. Leandro Trossard has a groin concern, and is doubtful; however Arteta will hope he turns fit. It will be a big test for the other two major United signings, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 1 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Manchester United Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Onana (GK); De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

Arsenal Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Raya (GK); Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

