Chelsea will be back in action in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 when they take on Fluminense in the semifinal of the competition. Chelsea have edged past Palmeiras narrowly in the quarterfinal to make their place in the last four. Earlier, they defeated Benfica in the round of 16 which made their road to the final comparatively easier. It got better when Al-Hilal ousted Manchester City in the Round of 16 and then Fluminense defeated them in the quarterfinal. Fluminense are the dark horse of the competition as they have punched above their weight so far and Chelsea will have to be weary to avoid any hiccups. Ivan Rakitic Announces His Retirement From Professional Football; Croatian Footballer Shares Emotional Video For Fans As He Hangs Up Boots.

Chelsea fans will have their eyes on Cole Palmer as he is their best card to take them over the line. Palmer has been Chelsea's best player through the last two seasons. He has creating anything from nothing situations and have helped Chelsea create goals. Palmer had a very good season in 2024-25 as he has scored 15 goals and provided 9 assists in the Premier League season. He has one goal and one assist in the Club World Cup. Fans are eager to know whether Palmer is fit and he will start in the Fluminense vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semifinal. They will get the entire information here.

Will Cole Palmer Play in Fluminense vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semifinal Match?

Although Chelsea has not shared any training visuals of Cole Palmer, there has been no injury reported by coach Enzo Maresca in the pre-match press conference. Being their best player, Cole Palmer is definitely going to be a part of the playing XI of Chelsea when they take on Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semifinal at the MetLife Stadium. Japanese Defender Kota Takai Signs With Tottenham Hotspur Ahead of Premier League 2025–26 Season.

The Mancunian maestro showed his class in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Palmeiras in the Club World Cup quarter-final. It was only his second goal in 28 games and Palmer admitted afterwards he has struggled to find his best form in recent months. Scoring such an important goal, though, suggested the 24-year-old is rediscovering his mojo just when Chelsea need it the most.

