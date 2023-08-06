Al-Nassr will cross swords with Raja CA in the Quarterfinal clash of the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 on Sunday, August 6 at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr had a middling in the group stage. They played a goalless draw in their tournament opener against Al-Shabab. However, they showed their class in the US Monastir and won the encounter 4-1. Then in the game against Zamalek, they secured a crucial point, playing a hard-fought draw courtesy of a goal from skipper Cristiano Ronaldo. ‘Well Done Team!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Leading Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Quarterfinals With a Hard-Fought 1–1 Draw Against Zamalek

Though Al-Nassr have not been at their best in the tournament so far, they would take a lot of heart from the fact that Ronaldo is gradually getting into the groove and showing glimpses of his old vintage self. He has scored a goal in the previous two encounters and Al-Nassr captain will again be counted upon to do the same in the high-voltage game against Raja CA.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today in Al-Nassr vs Raja CA Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 fixture?

When Al-Nassr battle Raja CA on August 6 at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start for the former side. Ronaldo started for Al-Nassr in all their group games of the Arab Club Champions Cup and he is likely to be the playing XI in the crunch game on Sunday. The Portuguese legend would look to bring his A-game into play and shepherd his troops to victory.

