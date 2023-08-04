Al-Nassr locked horns with Zamalek in the Group C match of the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 on Thursday, August 3. Star Striker Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class and netted a goal in the 87th minute to draw the game 1-1. With the hard-fought draw, Al-Nassr has made it to the knockout stages of the tournament. After the game, Ronaldo took to Twitter to congratulate his team progressing into the business end of the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch Portugal Star Net a Header That Sent Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup Quarterfinals

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Leading Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Quarterfinals

